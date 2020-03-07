Credit Agricole S A Acquires 2,235 Shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,430 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Hess were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HES. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Hess by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 130,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,698,000 after acquiring an additional 24,955 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 15,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Hess by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 198,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,259,000 after purchasing an additional 98,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 244,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,339,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

HES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Hess from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank upgraded Hess from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hess to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Hess in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.23.

In related news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 5,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $292,437.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,608,174.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 21,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $1,223,623.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 267,681 shares in the company, valued at $15,439,840.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 342,404 shares of company stock worth $20,407,635 in the last quarter. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HES stock opened at $49.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of -37.10 and a beta of 1.82. Hess Corp. has a 1-year low of $48.34 and a 1-year high of $74.11.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hess Corp. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -105.26%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.