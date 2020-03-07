Credit Agricole S A Acquires 21,505 Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 537,625.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,505 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 160.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,566 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 164,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,100,000 after purchasing an additional 55,616 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the third quarter valued at $1,238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.70, for a total transaction of $107,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,885,683.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $170,917.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,811. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,753 shares of company stock worth $1,318,855. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $179.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $55.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.07. Global Payments Inc has a one year low of $128.12 and a one year high of $209.62.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 13.31%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.42.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

