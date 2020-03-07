Credit Agricole S A Acquires 19,035 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 59.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,035 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Network bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Campbell Soup by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $51.76 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $53.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.51.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CPB. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.79.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

