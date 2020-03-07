COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Raised to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on COVTY. ValuEngine lowered COVESTRO AG/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. HSBC cut shares of COVESTRO AG/S from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of COVESTRO AG/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of COVESTRO AG/S from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of COVTY stock opened at $18.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.49. COVESTRO AG/S has a fifty-two week low of $18.34 and a fifty-two week high of $31.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

