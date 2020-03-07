Cornerstone Advisors LLC Takes $979,000 Position in ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 113,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund by 6.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund by 33.7% during the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 13,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 98,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 23,150 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Robert D. Agdern acquired 5,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.78 per share, with a total value of $50,344.52.

NYSE:CTR opened at $5.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average of $8.38. ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $9.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

