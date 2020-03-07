Cornerstone Advisors LLC Takes $903,000 Position in Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

Shares of NYSE:KF opened at $26.51 on Friday. Korea Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.89 and a 1-year high of $31.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.21.

Get Korea Fund alerts:

Korea Fund Profile

The Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF).

Receive News & Ratings for Korea Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.