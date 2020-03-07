Cornerstone Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Trust Co raised its holdings in Fortive by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 6,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of Fortive by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 9,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Fortive by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 334,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,537,000 after acquiring an additional 78,185 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter worth about $420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTV. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James downgraded Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.92.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $66.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 1.18. Fortive Corp has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $89.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Corp will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 8.05%.

In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $211,998.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,124.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 14,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $1,082,019.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,617.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,089 shares of company stock valued at $11,074,434 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

