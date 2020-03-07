Cornerstone Advisors LLC Invests $235,000 in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 34,808 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NML. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 487,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 254,400 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,352,000. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 101,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the period.

Get Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NML stock opened at $5.06 on Friday. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $8.21.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund’s payout ratio is presently -227.59%.

About Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc was formed on November 16, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.