Cornerstone Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 50,981 Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre (NYSE:MFD)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre (NYSE:MFD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre during the 4th quarter valued at about $917,000. Doliver Advisors LP grew its stake in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre by 103.8% during the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 28,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 14,536 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000.

MFD opened at $10.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.34. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $11.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.92%.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre Profile

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.

