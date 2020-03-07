Cornerstone Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 44,024 Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd (NYSE:IRR)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd (NYSE:IRR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 44,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd by 3,921.2% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 416,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 406,312 shares during the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd in the 4th quarter worth approximately $531,000. Doliver Advisors LP grew its holdings in Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 147,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 45,936 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd in the 4th quarter worth approximately $487,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd in the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000.

Get Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd alerts:

Shares of IRR stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $5.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.95.

Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of North America. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy, natural resources, and basic materials industries.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.