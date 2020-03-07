Cornerstone Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 36,474 Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DPG)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DPG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 36,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd during the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd by 33.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd during the fourth quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 26,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,805 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DPG stock opened at $14.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.39. Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Inc has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $16.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Profile

Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

