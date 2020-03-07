Cornerstone Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 24,152 Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc (NYSE:RIV)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc (NYSE:RIV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rivernorth Opportunities Fund by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in Rivernorth Opportunities Fund by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 36,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Rivernorth Opportunities Fund by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 8,875 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Rivernorth Opportunities Fund by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rivernorth Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $824,000.

Shares of RIV opened at $15.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.62. Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $14.81 and a 52 week high of $17.75.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile

There is no company description available for RiverNorth Opportunities.

