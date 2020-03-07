Cornerstone Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 21,637 TAIWAN FD INC/SH (NYSE:TWN)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TAIWAN FD INC/SH (NYSE:TWN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of TAIWAN FD INC/SH as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of TAIWAN FD INC/SH stock opened at $19.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.01. TAIWAN FD INC/SH has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $22.48.

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JF International Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

