Cornerstone Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd (NYSE:MCN)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd (NYSE:MCN) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 44,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd in the 3rd quarter worth $175,000. Doliver Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd by 2,177.8% in the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 25,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 24,653 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd stock opened at $6.12 on Friday. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd has a 1-year low of $5.73 and a 1-year high of $6.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

About Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

