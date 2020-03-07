Cornerstone Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 58,696 Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 58,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 29,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. 27.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $7.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.48.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

