Cornerstone Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd (NYSE:IAE)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd (NYSE:IAE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 111,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 89,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its position in Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd by 3.0% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 173,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd in the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000.

NYSE IAE opened at $7.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.35. Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $9.46.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

