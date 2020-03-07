Contrasting Rattler Midstream (RTLR) & The Competition

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ: RTLR) is one of 35 public companies in the “Natural gas transmission” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Rattler Midstream to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Rattler Midstream and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rattler Midstream 0 5 10 0 2.67 Rattler Midstream Competitors 545 2056 2495 97 2.41

Rattler Midstream currently has a consensus target price of $22.15, indicating a potential upside of 124.68%. As a group, “Natural gas transmission” companies have a potential upside of 57.58%. Given Rattler Midstream’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Rattler Midstream is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Rattler Midstream and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rattler Midstream N/A N/A N/A Rattler Midstream Competitors 9.96% 11.56% 4.59%

Dividends

Rattler Midstream pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.8%. Rattler Midstream pays out 181.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Natural gas transmission” companies pay a dividend yield of 10.0% and pay out 123.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.7% of Rattler Midstream shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of shares of all “Natural gas transmission” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of shares of all “Natural gas transmission” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rattler Midstream and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rattler Midstream $447.67 million $94.80 million 15.41 Rattler Midstream Competitors $6.64 billion $657.56 million 27.15

Rattler Midstream’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Rattler Midstream. Rattler Midstream is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Rattler Midstream peers beat Rattler Midstream on 10 of the 14 factors compared.

