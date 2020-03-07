Contrasting Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) & NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ONEW)

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) and NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.7% of Advance Auto Parts shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Advance Auto Parts shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Advance Auto Parts and NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advance Auto Parts $9.71 billion 0.91 $486.90 million $8.19 15.62 NexPoint Real Estate Finance N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advance Auto Parts has higher revenue and earnings than NexPoint Real Estate Finance.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Advance Auto Parts and NexPoint Real Estate Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advance Auto Parts 1 9 8 0 2.39 NexPoint Real Estate Finance 0 0 3 0 3.00

Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus target price of $163.40, suggesting a potential upside of 27.75%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 68.78%. Given NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NexPoint Real Estate Finance is more favorable than Advance Auto Parts.

Profitability

This table compares Advance Auto Parts and NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advance Auto Parts 5.01% 16.41% 5.22% NexPoint Real Estate Finance N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Advance Auto Parts beats NexPoint Real Estate Finance on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts. It also offers air conditioning chemicals and accessories, air fresheners, antifreeze and washer fluids, electrical wires and fuses, electronics, floor mats, seat covers, interior accessories, hand and specialty tools, lighting products, performance parts, sealants, adhesives and compounds, tire repair accessories, vent shades, mirrors and exterior accessories, washes, waxes and cleaning supplies, and wiper blades. In addition, the company offers air filters, fuel and oil additives, fuel filters, grease and lubricants, motor oils, oil filters, part cleaners and treatments, and transmission fluids for engine maintenance. Further, it offers battery and wiper installation, battery charging, engine light reading checking, electrical system testing, video clinic, oil and battery recycling, and loaner tool program services. Additionally, the company sells its products through its Website. It serves professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated 4,966 stores and 143 branches under the Advance Auto Parts, Autopart International, Carquest, and Worldpac brand names in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada; and served 1,231 independently owned Carquest branded stores in Mexico, the Bahamas, Turks and Caicos, the British Virgin Islands, and the Pacific Islands. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. was founded in 1929 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc. operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft. As of October 21, 2019, it operated 63 stores comprising 21 dealer groups in 11 states. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Buford, Georgia.

