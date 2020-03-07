Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 174,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of Constellation Brands worth $32,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.53.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $179.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.36. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.52 and a twelve month high of $214.48.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 32.33%.

In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $790,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,245. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Locke III sold 8,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total value of $1,696,941.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,298 shares in the company, valued at $9,672,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,245 shares of company stock worth $19,071,776 over the last quarter. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

