Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Shares Down 19% on Disappointing Earnings

Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)’s stock price traded down 19% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $23.01 and last traded at $23.51, 957,919 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 257% from the average session volume of 268,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.01.

The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Comtech Telecomm. had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $161.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Comtech Telecomm. alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Comtech Telecomm. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comtech Telecomm. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,513 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Comtech Telecomm. by 5.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,288,000 after acquiring an additional 40,031 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Comtech Telecomm. by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,604 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Comtech Telecomm. by 6.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Comtech Telecomm. in the fourth quarter worth about $486,000. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $707.55 million, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.72.

Comtech Telecomm. Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecomm. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecomm. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.