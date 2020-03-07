Comparing SUMCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) and Spi Energy (OTCMKTS:SPI)

SUMCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) and Spi Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares SUMCO CORP/ADR and Spi Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SUMCO CORP/ADR 16.54% 16.31% 9.12% Spi Energy N/A N/A N/A

This table compares SUMCO CORP/ADR and Spi Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SUMCO CORP/ADR $2.94 billion 1.55 $527.76 million $3.62 8.60 Spi Energy $125.58 million 0.13 -$12.28 million N/A N/A

SUMCO CORP/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Spi Energy.

Risk and Volatility

SUMCO CORP/ADR has a beta of 2.19, suggesting that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spi Energy has a beta of 4.46, suggesting that its share price is 346% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for SUMCO CORP/ADR and Spi Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SUMCO CORP/ADR 0 1 2 1 3.00 Spi Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

SUMCO CORP/ADR beats Spi Energy on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SUMCO CORP/ADR

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers. The company was formerly known as Sumitomo Mitsubishi Silicon Corp. and changed its name to Sumco Corporation in August 2005. Sumco Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Spi Energy

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. provides photovoltaic solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors. It offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. The company also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 73.12 megawatts of solar projects. The company operates in China, Greece, the United States, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Germany. SPI Energy Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Shatin, Hong Kong.

