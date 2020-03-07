Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Down 6.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)’s stock price were down 6.2% during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $57.00 to $55.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Commerce Bancshares traded as low as $58.64 and last traded at $59.59, approximately 805,296 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 520,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.56.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Commerce Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $57.60.

In other news, VP Daniel D. Callahan sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $264,848.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,139. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 7,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total transaction of $549,914.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,990,092.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,144 shares of company stock valued at $4,670,062. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBSH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $61,358,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 440,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,945,000 after acquiring an additional 114,525 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,353,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,934,000 after acquiring an additional 108,938 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,545,000 after acquiring an additional 89,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,700,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,292,000 after acquiring an additional 70,426 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.81.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $346.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.87 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 14.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

