Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 48.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,182 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,844 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 14.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,016 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 14,843 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 33,116 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 153,105 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,885,000 after acquiring an additional 8,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $40.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.73. The company has a market cap of $185.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $37.89 and a 1 year high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 26.84%.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Comcast to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.08.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

