Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Shares Purchased by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 229,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 54,307 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $9,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 149.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 50,775 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 590,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,620,000 after purchasing an additional 61,525 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 31,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Morelli sold 20,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $774,719.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,761.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Alan S. Korman sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $64,379.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,939 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,831 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Columbus McKinnon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO opened at $31.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $753.66 million, a PE ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Columbus McKinnon Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.24 and a 52-week high of $43.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.28.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $199.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.24 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon Corp. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is currently 8.76%.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

