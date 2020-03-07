COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. COCA COLA AMATI/ADR earned a media sentiment score of 1.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

OTCMKTS:CCLAY opened at $7.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.60. COCA COLA AMATI/ADR has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $8.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.57.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCLAY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. COCA COLA AMATI/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits, as well as ready-to-eat fruit and vegetable snacks and products.

