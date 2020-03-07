Coats Group’s (COA) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Coats Group (LON:COA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 76 ($1.00) price target on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Peel Hunt reduced their target price on Coats Group from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Coats Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Coats Group to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 80 ($1.05) in a report on Monday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 80.20 ($1.05).

LON:COA opened at GBX 56.55 ($0.74) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $817.35 million and a PE ratio of 16.16. Coats Group has a 12 month low of GBX 63.85 ($0.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 89.90 ($1.18). The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 71.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 72.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Coats Group’s previous dividend of $0.01. Coats Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.29%.

Coats Group Company Profile

Coats Group plc manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides sewing threads; engineered yarns; metal, plastic, and spiral zippers; and interlinings and reflective tapes for apparel, automotive and other transport, composite, electronic textile, fashion accessories travel and luggage, footwear, household and recreation, medical, health and food, personal protection, wire and cable, and other applications.

