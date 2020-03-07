Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) CFO Sells $329,550.00 in Stock

Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total value of $329,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NET opened at $22.77 on Friday. Cloudflare Inc has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $25.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.63. The company has a current ratio of 9.02, a quick ratio of 9.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.13.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $83.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.12 million. Analysts forecast that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NET. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cloudflare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Cloudflare by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 301,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 159.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

