Clarus (CLAR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) will be announcing its Q4 2019 earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Clarus stock opened at $11.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Clarus has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $15.10. The stock has a market cap of $350.91 million, a P/E ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.54%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Clarus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

