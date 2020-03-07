CIBC Trims Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Target Price to C$6.50

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SOT.UN. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

TSE:SOT.UN opened at C$5.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.04, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.57 million and a P/E ratio of 5.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.89. Slate Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$5.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.40.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

