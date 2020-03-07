Christopher Isaac Stone Sells 20,000 Shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Stock

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.43, for a total value of $1,888,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Christopher Isaac Stone also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

On Wednesday, March 4th, Christopher Isaac Stone sold 10,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total value of $1,005,000.00.

Shares of BYND stock opened at $96.09 on Friday. Beyond Meat has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $239.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.54. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion and a PE ratio of -84.29.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $98.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.52 million. The company’s revenue was up 212.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BYND. Argus began coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $100.00 price target on shares of Beyond Meat and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.91.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 20,000.0% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.