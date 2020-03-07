Christopher Brett Primiano Sells 26,500 Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) Stock

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $672,305.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,315.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Christopher Brett Primiano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 27th, Christopher Brett Primiano sold 5,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00.

On Friday, December 6th, Christopher Brett Primiano sold 13,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $226,850.00.

NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $25.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $29.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.55.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 488.08% and a negative return on equity of 254.74%. The company had revenue of $18.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 million. Equities analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KPTI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $124,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 181,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,962,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 536.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

KPTI has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

