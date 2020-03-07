Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Receiving Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about Chevron (NYSE:CVX) have trended positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Chevron earned a media sentiment score of 2.22 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the oil and gas company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.69.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $95.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron has a 1-year low of $90.11 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.71. The company has a market capitalization of $185.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

