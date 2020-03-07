Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Sold by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A lowered its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 85.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,319 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 99,080 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $47,016,000. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 46.9% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,279,840 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $143,767,000 after acquiring an additional 727,462 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,121.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 574,894 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,252,000 after acquiring an additional 527,812 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,683,073 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,775,000 after purchasing an additional 379,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,176,000.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $45.52 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.03 and a 1-year high of $70.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $2.80. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Donald F. Robillard, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.96 per share, for a total transaction of $93,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,482.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,933 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $120,387.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,220,219.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 28,500 shares of company stock worth $1,339,245 in the last three months.

LNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cfra reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.90.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.