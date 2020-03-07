CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,220 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.15% of CDW worth $30,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in CDW by 24.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,825 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,151,000 after acquiring an additional 8,264 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in CDW by 12.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in CDW by 54.7% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in CDW by 36.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,019 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CDW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $126.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.13.

In related news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total transaction of $187,057.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,923,880.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total value of $6,971,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 597,733 shares in the company, valued at $83,341,912.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 62,200 shares of company stock worth $8,657,928 in the last 90 days. 2.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $111.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.33 and its 200-day moving average is $129.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.12. CDW has a 12-month low of $90.53 and a 12-month high of $146.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 94.72% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Analysts expect that CDW will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

