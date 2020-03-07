Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Coverage Initiated at Barrington Research

Equities researchers at Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 69.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CSV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Sidoti increased their price target on Carriage Services from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st.

Shares of Carriage Services stock opened at $20.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. Carriage Services has a fifty-two week low of $16.58 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.40 and a 200 day moving average of $23.57.

In related news, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 1,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $26,931.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,256,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,854,415.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael Loeffel acquired 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.85 per share, with a total value of $53,595.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,710.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 18,700 shares of company stock valued at $450,725 and have sold 2,642 shares valued at $63,625. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSV. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the fourth quarter worth $5,936,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 131.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 279,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after buying an additional 158,413 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after buying an additional 142,123 shares during the period. National Investment Services of America LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the fourth quarter worth $1,107,000. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 555,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,214,000 after buying an additional 38,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

