CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CarGurus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.10. CarGurus posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CarGurus.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $158.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.80 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 17.62%.

CARG has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BTIG Research downgraded CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark decreased their target price on CarGurus from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CarGurus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.11.

NASDAQ CARG opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. CarGurus has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $42.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 60.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.10.

In other news, CFO Jason Trevisan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $359,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,594 shares in the company, valued at $11,264,296.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $1,343,396.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,406,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,766,478.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 417,778 shares of company stock valued at $14,646,464. Corporate insiders own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in CarGurus by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 132,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 40,885 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in CarGurus by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 41,023 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in CarGurus by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,191,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,905,000 after acquiring an additional 212,745 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in CarGurus during the 3rd quarter worth $998,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in CarGurus by 208.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

