Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CDLX has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut shares of Cardlytics from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Cardlytics from to in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.14.

Shares of Cardlytics stock opened at $48.25 on Tuesday. Cardlytics has a one year low of $14.14 and a one year high of $107.50. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -61.86 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.39.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $69.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cardlytics will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bryce Youngren sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $86,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,558.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott D. Grimes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,776,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,011 shares of company stock valued at $23,228,607 over the last ninety days. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDLX. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cardlytics in the third quarter valued at $1,024,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 246,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,278,000 after purchasing an additional 11,812 shares during the period.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

