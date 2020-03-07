Capital One Financial Weighs in on Continental Resources, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Continental Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, March 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $2.69 for the year. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.75%.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CLR. UBS Group reduced their target price on Continental Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Continental Resources from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Continental Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.68.

Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $14.85 on Thursday. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $52.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.89%.

In other Continental Resources news, CFO John D. Hart purchased 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $282,366.00. Also, CEO Harold Hamm sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $20,148,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,212,496 shares of company stock valued at $40,910,039 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Continental Resources by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Continental Resources by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

