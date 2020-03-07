Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) Rating Increased to Buy at Laurentian Bank of Canada

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) was upgraded by research analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CGC. MKM Partners reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Laurentian upgraded shares of Canopy Growth to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Canopy Growth has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.45.

Shares of CGC opened at $15.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 7.58. Canopy Growth has a one year low of $13.81 and a one year high of $52.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.48 and its 200-day moving average is $21.61.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $93.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.86 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 535.05%. Analysts forecast that Canopy Growth will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,803,510,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,700 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $17,418,000 after acquiring an additional 316,800 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 481,400 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $10,153,000 after acquiring an additional 39,300 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 380,756 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $8,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 353,728 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 13,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

