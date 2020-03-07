Canacol Energy’s (CNE) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their outperform rating on shares of Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$6.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Canacol Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

Canacol Energy stock opened at C$4.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$4.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.53. Canacol Energy has a 1 year low of C$3.93 and a 1 year high of C$5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.64, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $776.46 million and a P/E ratio of -99.05.

In other news, Director Michael John Hibberd sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.50, for a total value of C$67,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 243,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,092,644.60. Also, Senior Officer Jason Michael Bednar sold 18,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.70, for a total transaction of C$88,322.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$626,181.

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 98,050 one thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

