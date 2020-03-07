CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $17.00. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 55.44% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CAMP has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CalAmp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CalAmp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on CalAmp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

CAMP opened at $7.72 on Thursday. CalAmp has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $339.20 million, a P/E ratio of -20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average of $10.31.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $96.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CalAmp will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Burdiek sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 645,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,450,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAMP. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,024,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,817,000 after buying an additional 366,728 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CalAmp by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 313,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 168,188 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in CalAmp by 618.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 128,821 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 110,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CalAmp during the fourth quarter worth about $932,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in CalAmp during the third quarter worth about $879,000. Institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

