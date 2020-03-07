CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Trading Down 22.6% on Analyst Downgrade

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) shares were down 22.6% on Thursday after Craig Hallum lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $13.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. CalAmp traded as low as $7.62 and last traded at $7.69, approximately 1,420,471 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 254% from the average daily volume of 401,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CAMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CalAmp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CalAmp in a report on Friday, December 20th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on CalAmp in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CalAmp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

In other CalAmp news, CEO Michael J. Burdiek sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 645,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,450,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMP. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of CalAmp by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CalAmp by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 16,741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CalAmp by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,424 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.20 million, a P/E ratio of -20.86, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.72.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $96.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.11 million. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CalAmp Corp. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

