Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

BIP has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an in-line rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. CIBC restated a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Securities cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.09.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $52.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12 month low of $40.02 and a 12 month high of $56.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.65. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 756.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.77.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.91). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.538 dividend. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is presently 3,071.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,465,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,073,040,000 after purchasing an additional 185,117 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,999,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,854,000 after purchasing an additional 780,798 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 972,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,593,000 after purchasing an additional 100,897 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 946,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,325,000 after purchasing an additional 187,505 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 680,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,010,000 after purchasing an additional 41,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

