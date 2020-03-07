Brokers Offer Predictions for ViacomCBS Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:VIAC)

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) – Research analysts at Imperial Capital reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for ViacomCBS in a report released on Thursday, March 5th. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now anticipates that the company will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.22. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for ViacomCBS’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.41 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

VIAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Argus initiated coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $41.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.59.

VIAC opened at $21.57 on Friday. ViacomCBS has a fifty-two week low of $20.62 and a fifty-two week high of $53.71. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

In related news, Director Nicole Seligman acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $75,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,604.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.