Brokers Offer Predictions for Tellurian Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TELL)

Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tellurian in a report released on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst S. Sibal now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.17). Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Tellurian’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

TELL has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

TELL opened at $1.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.11 and its 200-day moving average is $7.19. The stock has a market cap of $388.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Tellurian has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $11.80.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 527.46% and a negative return on equity of 68.34%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Tellurian by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,148 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Tellurian by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Jacobs & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Tellurian by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 228,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 38,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tellurian by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517,916 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,306,000 after buying an additional 80,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Tellurian news, Director Charif Souki sold 2,001,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total transaction of $3,642,072.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,533,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,931,612.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 18,347,143 shares of company stock worth $34,624,239 over the last 90 days. 42.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

