Brokers Issue Forecasts for JAPAN STL WORKS/ADR’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:JPSWY)

JAPAN STL WORKS/ADR (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for JAPAN STL WORKS/ADR in a report released on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Pham expects that the company will earn $0.66 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JAPAN STL WORKS/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded JAPAN STL WORKS/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th.

JPSWY stock opened at $7.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.98. JAPAN STL WORKS/ADR has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $10.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average of $9.37.

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. produces and sells steel and machinery products in Japan, China, and internationally. The company's Steel and Energy Products segment offers monobloks rotor shafts for power generators; shell flanges for nuclear reactor pressure vessels; turbine castings for thermal power plants; pressure vessels for oil refining; clad steel plates and pipes; alloy and stainless steel, and Ni-based alloy products; forged steel rolls for steel mills; forged and cast steel products, steel plates, and pressure vessels for use in hydrogen storage, chemical and petrochemical industries, and other industrial machineries; wind turbine systems; and pressure vessels maintenance and inspection services.

