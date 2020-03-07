Brokers Issue Forecasts for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:COLL)

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) – Stock analysts at G.Research decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $3.15 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.25. G.Research also issued estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s FY2021 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.38.

Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $21.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.82 million, a PE ratio of -31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $25.59.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $74.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.31 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 26.43%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 1,321 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $31,532.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,540.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 295,287 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $6,475,643.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 402,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,817,745.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 33.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,542 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.