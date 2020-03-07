Brokerages Set Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Target Price at $22.00

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ILPT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,165,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,024,000 after buying an additional 56,537 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,853,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,985,000 after buying an additional 53,383 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,576,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,774,000 after buying an additional 359,581 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,691,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,955,000 after acquiring an additional 492,747 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,271,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,496,000 after acquiring an additional 441,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ILPT opened at $21.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 5.91 and a quick ratio of 5.91. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $18.03 and a 1 year high of $24.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.86.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $62.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.77 million. On average, research analysts expect that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.