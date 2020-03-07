Brokerages Expect GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) to Post $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S’s earnings. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.87 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S.

AVAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

NYSE AVAL opened at $7.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $8.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 64.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new position in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S in the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. 5.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services.

