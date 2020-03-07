Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 45.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,008 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,982 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 7,098 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 82.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.10.

AVGO opened at $269.45 on Friday. Broadcom Inc has a twelve month low of $250.09 and a twelve month high of $331.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $306.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.31. The company has a market cap of $107.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total value of $23,326,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 367,292 shares of company stock valued at $112,851,413. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

